PIA plane crashes in Karachi’s Model Colony

There were 95 people on board

A plane crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony Friday afternoon.

The plane was traveling from Lahore to Karachi. There were a total of 107 people on board, 99 passengers and eight crew members.

A fire broke out after the plane crashed and the fire brigade is at the scene to extinguish the plane.

The plane was about to land at the Karachi airport. The flight number is PK-8303. The aviation division has confirmed the crash and said it was an A-320.

It hit four houses while crashing. Electricity has been cut off in the area. The plane crashed in Model Colony near Malir Cantt Gate 2.

The plane was not flying at a great height as it was preparing to land. It hit multiple houses, causing roofs to collapse. According to the Aviation Division, the pilot had given an emergency signal to the airport prior to the crash.

According to reports a woman and child have been injured in the crash. There is no news so far of other injuries. An emergency has been declared at the airport.

The police and Rangers are trying to move people away so they can rescue people. So far, the fire is still raging. Army Quick Reaction Force have also reached the crash site.

Update #PIA Incident:

Army Quick Reaction Force & Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops reached incident site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration.

Details to follow. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 22, 2020

PIA Spokesperson AbduLlah Hafeez only confirmed that the plane had crashed. He said they will hold a press conference soon to share details.

According to Murtaza Wahab, the commissioner of Karachi has been instructed to start relief in the affected area. He has requested residents of the area to let the officials do their job. He says an emergency has been declared at all government hospitals.



A senior journalist is believed to have been among the passengers.



This is a developing story.