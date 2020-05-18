Monday, May 18, 2020  | 24 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi court sentences two to death over Sehwan suicide bombing

SAMAA | - Posted: May 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi court sentences two to death over Sehwan suicide bombing

Photo: FILE

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi sentenced on Tuesday two men to death over the 2017 Sehwan suicide bombing.

The convicts included Nadir Ali and Furqan. Ali was also sentenced to life in prison for his possession of explosive material.

A suicide bomber had struck the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan, Sindh on February 16, 2017. The blast had killed at least 82 people and wounded 383 others.

The accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage, according to police. They had reconnoitred the site with the bomber a day ahead of the blast.

FaceBook WhatsApp
sehwan Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sehwan, Sindh, Sehwan suicide bombing, ATC, Karachi, court, sentences to death
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Two army men 'promoted' in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Two army men ‘promoted’ in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Amal Umer's parents seek compensation in her death case
Amal Umer’s parents seek compensation in her death case
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
Sindh, private hospitals collaborate for free-of-charge COVID-19 treatment
Sindh, private hospitals collaborate for free-of-charge COVID-19 treatment
Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday
Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.