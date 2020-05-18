Karachi court sentences two to death over Sehwan suicide bombing

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi sentenced on Tuesday two men to death over the 2017 Sehwan suicide bombing.

The convicts included Nadir Ali and Furqan. Ali was also sentenced to life in prison for his possession of explosive material.

A suicide bomber had struck the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan, Sindh on February 16, 2017. The blast had killed at least 82 people and wounded 383 others.

The accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage, according to police. They had reconnoitred the site with the bomber a day ahead of the blast.