JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members

Another incidence of violence against a health worker has taken place at Karachi’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. A doctor was attacked on Friday by relatives of a suspected COVID-19 patient after the patient passed away.

A patient with COVID-19-like symptoms, cough and shortness of breath, was admitted to the hospital. He passed away soon after which his relatives and neighbours stormed into the hospital’s coronavirus isolation ward.

They hurled abuses at the doctors and hospital staff and then attacked a young doctor on duty, a pulmonology resident, said the Young Consultants Association Sindh. The incident came to light after the YCA Sindh Twitter account posted about it on Saturday.

Another doctor a pulmonologists resident beaten up in JPMC emergency department by the attendant s of a suspected COVID who collapsed in Emergency.

“These incidents will only increase now,” said Dr Abdul Hameed Radhan, the president of the YCA Sindh, who is also a consultant paediatrician.

He told SAMAA Digital that the number of COVID-19 patients will rise drastically now and more patients and their families will crowd the city’s tertiary care hospitals. Dr Radhan said local transmission of the virus was very high and “every person will be exposed” to it.

This is why they had urged the government to enforce a lockdown and held press conferences to address the topic as well, said the doctor.

SAMAA Digital has contacted JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali and the story will be updated as she replies.