Wednesday, May 6, 2020  | 12 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Islamabad IG reveals main hurdles in case investigation

SAMAA | - Posted: May 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Islamabad IG reveals main hurdles in case investigation

Photo: Online

The Islamabad IG has revealed in a report why it takes the police so long to investigate cases. The report was made public on Wednesday.

He said that the investigating officers have to pay Rs5,000 per parcel while sending evidence to any forensic laboratory. There is no forensic laboratory in Islamabad because of which these labs at times take two months to respond.

The officer is required to pay the fee on his own. The IG suggested that the parcel fee should be removed or the district administration should pay it, adding that IOs should also be allowed to send the evidence on their own without seeking the approval of higher authorities.

The policemen have to pay additional Rs15,000 if they want to map the area where the crime occurred. He said that there should be a mechanism where maps in terrorism and murder cases are made in two days.

The police aren’t even given funds or allowance to conduct raids. They bear these costs themselves, the report said.

Many policemen are posted on special duties because of which they aren’t able to do their routine work. Special duties is one reason why policemen are unable to appear in trial courts. Other reasons for the delay in trails include security situation and strikes of lawyers.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah has said that the reply should be converted in a petition and fixed for hearing. The court can’t turn a blind eye towards these problems, he said.

The interior secretary and chief commissioner have been named respondents in the case.

The court, in another hearing, had remarked that the policemen make the deceased’s family members pay for the investigation expenses. It was hearing a case on the acquittal of two suspects who were in jail for the last 10 years over a wrongful conviction.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's digital media policy: attempt to promote influencers over journalists?
Pakistan’s digital media policy: attempt to promote influencers over journalists?
Graph: How the provinces reached 20,000 Covid-19 cases in Pakistan
Graph: How the provinces reached 20,000 Covid-19 cases in Pakistan
Shaan wants Pakistan to produce epics about local heroes, history
Shaan wants Pakistan to produce epics about local heroes, history
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Patients wait to visit hospital till breathing worsens: Azra Pechuho
Patients wait to visit hospital till breathing worsens: Azra Pechuho
Doctor, six NICH staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Karachi
Doctor, six NICH staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Karachi
40 more Pakistanis stranded in Sri Lanka return home
40 more Pakistanis stranded in Sri Lanka return home
France also reports rare inflammatory syndrome in children with COVID-19
France also reports rare inflammatory syndrome in children with COVID-19
WHO, EIB to develop resilient health systems for future pandemics
WHO, EIB to develop resilient health systems for future pandemics
Australia's David Warner believes England tour will be canceled
Australia’s David Warner believes England tour will be canceled
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.