Islamabad IG reveals main hurdles in case investigation

The Islamabad IG has revealed in a report why it takes the police so long to investigate cases. The report was made public on Wednesday.

He said that the investigating officers have to pay Rs5,000 per parcel while sending evidence to any forensic laboratory. There is no forensic laboratory in Islamabad because of which these labs at times take two months to respond.

The officer is required to pay the fee on his own. The IG suggested that the parcel fee should be removed or the district administration should pay it, adding that IOs should also be allowed to send the evidence on their own without seeking the approval of higher authorities.

The policemen have to pay additional Rs15,000 if they want to map the area where the crime occurred. He said that there should be a mechanism where maps in terrorism and murder cases are made in two days.

The police aren’t even given funds or allowance to conduct raids. They bear these costs themselves, the report said.

Many policemen are posted on special duties because of which they aren’t able to do their routine work. Special duties is one reason why policemen are unable to appear in trial courts. Other reasons for the delay in trails include security situation and strikes of lawyers.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah has said that the reply should be converted in a petition and fixed for hearing. The court can’t turn a blind eye towards these problems, he said.

The interior secretary and chief commissioner have been named respondents in the case.

The court, in another hearing, had remarked that the policemen make the deceased’s family members pay for the investigation expenses. It was hearing a case on the acquittal of two suspects who were in jail for the last 10 years over a wrongful conviction.