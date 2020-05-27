Headlines 9pm: PM calls out India for “arrogant expansionist policies”

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9pm bulletin:

Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted that the Hindutva supremacist Modi government, with its arrogant expansionist policies, akin to Nazi’s Lebensraum (living space), is becoming a threat to India’s neighbours. “I have always maintained the fascist Modi govt is not only a threat to India’s minorities by relegating them to 2nd class citizens’ status, but also threat to regional peace,” the premier wrote.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told SAMAA TV that China does not want confrontation with India and desires to sort out issues through dialogue.

The Pakistan Army has shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in the Rakhchikri sector along the Line of Control. According to ISPR Director-General Major General Babar Iftikhar, the quadcopter had intruded 650 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LoC.

Indian and Chinese army soldiers were injured during a cross-border face off on Tuesday (May 26) at the Ladakh border near Tibet. Following this, Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered the troops to prepare themselves for war. He told them to be prepared to face any situation that is a threat to the nation.

Special assistant to the prime minister on accountability, Shahzad Akbar, gave a second press conference on the sugar commission inquiry’s findings. The profit the mills made, he said, came from export subsidies and katoti or underpaying farmers. The PM’s assistant said all sugar mill owners procured sugarcane at Rs140 per 40kg as opposed to the support or official price of Rs180. By underpaying farmers, sugar mills saved Rs40 on every 40kg. Similarly, they inflated the cost of production to claim a subsidy on exports, which was financed by taxpayers.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb defended the party and its policies on sugar in response to Special assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar. She said PML-N didn’t let the price of sugar increase for five years. The PML-N government only purchased sugar when there was a shortage, she said, adding that a subsidy was given on instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She sarcastically commented that there were “innocent thieves” in the current “innocent government”.

An inquiry report by NAB Rawalpindi found that eight sugar mills of the Omni group opened 45 bank accounts by posing some of their employees as farmers and deposited money into it. The Sindh government gave a subsidy of more than Rs3 billion to farmers, the report said.

An eleven-member team of experts from Airbus examined the site of PK-8303 plane crash in Karachi’s Model Colony on Tuesday. They are examining why the aircraft’s landing gear didn’t open on time and looking at other aspects too. They will review the condition of the plane’s engine, flight control system, and wings and have therefore extended their stay. The team also visited the runway and saw the CCTV footage of the crash. On the other hand, PIA authorities have asked the residents of the crash site to help them find the other piece of the plane’s black box. PALPA has blamed that the investigation is being influenced.

Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi says the previous governments are responsible for the crash of the PIA plane. He said promotions were not given on merit in all government institutions. He called for a transparent investigation into the plane crash.