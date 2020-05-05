Graph: How the provinces reached 20,000 Covid-19 cases in Pakistan

Pakistan crossed twenty thousand cases of coronavirus on April 3, a little over two months after the first case was reported. The chart below shows how it happened.

You can pause or resume the chart whenever you like and use the timeline at the bottom if you want to go to a specific date or want to scroll at your own pace.

Note: A sudden increase in a province’s number does not simply indicate that the transmission has increased. There are other variables at play here of which a crucial one is an increase in testing. Massive numbers reported from anomalies such as Zaireen from Iran and members of the Tableeghi Jamaat can also cause sudden jumps.

The graph is based on data from the government’s official dashboard covid.gov.pk. The first case was reported in Pakistan on February 26, but this visualization begins from March 11 when the first situational report was posted by the National Institute of Health. The starting point therefore is 19 cases instead of zero.