Global sporting stars take to Twitter to send Eid greetings

Muslims across the globe are observing Eid on Sunday and athletes from various sports took to social media to wish their fans a happy Eid.

Several members of the Pakistan cricket team, including ODI and T20I skipper Babar Azam and Test captain Azhar Ali, posted on Twitter along with messages of heartfelt wishes.

I wish you all a very blessed Eid. May Allah SWT accept your good deeds, ease your situation and grant you peace, happiness & prosperity. The spirit of Eid is empathy and kindness; we can make a huge difference in the world with these two traits. #EidMubarak #RiseAndRise pic.twitter.com/oTmM7BFZQx — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) May 24, 2020

Wishing all my followers a blessed Eid. May this day bring lots of happiness into your lives. Eid Mubarak and please keep those departed souls from the plane crash as well as COVID in your duas #EidUlFitr — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) May 23, 2020

Eid Mubarek to all plz stay safe stay home and be careful this Eid we need to keep social distance. pic.twitter.com/tWj7bgXOT9 — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) May 24, 2020

May Allah's blessings reach your heart and homes on this Eid ul fitar. Please remember to help those in need. Keep the good habits you made from Ramzan and try to implement them going forward. #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/OlubD7CbKv — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) May 24, 2020

Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur also wished Muslims across the glove a happy Eid.

To all my Muslim friends……Eid Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/k9NEbXQPn2 — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) May 23, 2020

Muslims from other sports and other countries also joined in.

A very happy Eid Mubarak to all Muslims around the world. May Allah accept our ibadah and bestow peace and blessings upon everyone . Ameen pic.twitter.com/sigVlvueTU — Maria ToorpakaiWazir (@MariaToorpakai) May 24, 2020

Eid Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers and sisters – stay safe and blessed 🤲🏾 pic.twitter.com/HtMRNgelkh — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) May 23, 2020

Eid Mubarak 🇵🇰💞 — Saadullah khan (@10Saadullah) May 23, 2020

This has been a tough year for many across the globe, putting a dampener on the celebrations as tragedies continue to pile up.