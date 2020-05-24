Sunday, May 24, 2020  | 30 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > News

Global sporting stars take to Twitter to send Eid greetings

SAMAA | - Posted: May 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: May 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Muslims across the globe are observing Eid on Sunday and athletes from various sports took to social media to wish their fans a happy Eid.

Several members of the Pakistan cricket team, including ODI and T20I skipper Babar Azam and Test captain Azhar Ali, posted on Twitter along with messages of heartfelt wishes.

Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur also wished Muslims across the glove a happy Eid.

Muslims from other sports and other countries also joined in.

This has been a tough year for many across the globe, putting a dampener on the celebrations as tragedies continue to pile up.

