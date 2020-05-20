Wednesday, May 20, 2020  | 26 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard passes away

SAMAA | - Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard passes away

Photo Courtesy: WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced on Wednesday that its former superstar Shad Gaspard passed away at the age of 39.

“Gaspard had gone missing while swimming with his son at Venice Beach in California on May 17,” the sports-entertainment company stated in a release on its website. “In his final act, Gaspard instructed lifeguards to save his son’s life.”

He was best known as a member of the Cryme Tyme stable with JTG.

The former WWE superstar played basketball before his stint inside the squared circle. He also worked as a bodyguard for many popular celebrities such as Mike Tyson, Britney Spears and P Diddy.

He wrote his own novel and appeared in several television shows and films.

Gaspard had previously foiled a robbery attempt in 2016 by apprehending an armed suspect and handing him over to the police.

FaceBook WhatsApp
United States wwe
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
WWE, Shad Gaspard, World Wrestling Entertainment, Cryme Tyme
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday
Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday
China scientists believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
China scientists believe new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’
Pakistan receives 99 ventilators from China: NDMA
Pakistan receives 99 ventilators from China: NDMA
Mehak Saba donates protective gear to doctors
Mehak Saba donates protective gear to doctors
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.