Former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard passes away

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced on Wednesday that its former superstar Shad Gaspard passed away at the age of 39.

“Gaspard had gone missing while swimming with his son at Venice Beach in California on May 17,” the sports-entertainment company stated in a release on its website. “In his final act, Gaspard instructed lifeguards to save his son’s life.”

He was best known as a member of the Cryme Tyme stable with JTG.

The former WWE superstar played basketball before his stint inside the squared circle. He also worked as a bodyguard for many popular celebrities such as Mike Tyson, Britney Spears and P Diddy.

He wrote his own novel and appeared in several television shows and films.

Gaspard had previously foiled a robbery attempt in 2016 by apprehending an armed suspect and handing him over to the police.