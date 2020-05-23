Fawad Chaudhry should be banned: Mufti Muneeb

Says commenting on Eid is for those who fast, pray

He was speaking to the media in a press conference to announce the committee's decision on the Eid moon sighting Saturday evening.

Rehman said Chaudhry should stay within his ministry. He said the committee condemns the science minister's interference in religious matters.

He made a reference to Chaudhry''s comment earlier in the day over moon sighting for Eid and said Eid is the business of those who fast and pray.

Chaudhry had said the Eid moon will be visible in Pakistan tonight (Saturday night), making Sunday Eid before the committee's announcement.

He had said the State was trying to accommodate religious groups when it shouldn’t be. The State is and should be above factions, he said.

Chaudhry’s statements came as no surprise as he has been vocal in his opposition of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Pakistan’s official moon sighting body.

He rejected statements by people who said science and technology had no place in Islam.

He also slammed ‘maulvis’ who were fine with wearing glasses to see the moon but not use telescopes. It’s all science and technology, said the minister.