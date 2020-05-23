Saturday, May 23, 2020  | 29 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Fawad Chaudhry should be banned: Mufti Muneeb

SAMAA | - Posted: May 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Says commenting on Eid is for those who fast, pray

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairperson Mufti Muneebur Rehman says Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry should be banned.

He was speaking to the media in a press conference to announce the committee's decision on the Eid moon sighting Saturday evening.

Rehman said Chaudhry should stay within his ministry. He said the committee condemns the science minister's interference in religious matters.

He made a reference to Chaudhry''s comment earlier in the day over moon sighting for Eid and said Eid is the business of those who fast and pray.

Chaudhry had said the Eid moon will be visible in Pakistan tonight (Saturday night), making Sunday Eid before the committee's announcement.

He had said the State was trying to accommodate religious groups when it shouldn’t be. The State is and should be above factions, he said.

Chaudhry’s statements came as no surprise as he has been vocal in his opposition of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Pakistan’s official moon sighting body.

He rejected statements by people who said science and technology had no place in Islam.

He also slammed ‘maulvis’ who were fine with wearing glasses to see the moon but not use telescopes. It’s all science and technology, said the minister.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA plane crashes in Karachi's Model Colony, 97 killed
PIA plane crashes in Karachi’s Model Colony, 97 killed
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
Grade prediction, no grace marks for Cambridge exam Pakistan students
Grade prediction, no grace marks for Cambridge exam Pakistan students
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
In pictures: Search and rescue for PIA's PK-8308
In pictures: Search and rescue for PIA’s PK-8308
Survivor recalls horror of PK-8303 plane crash
Survivor recalls horror of PK-8303 plane crash
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.