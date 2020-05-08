COVID-19: Punjab tally crosses 10,000, Sindh cases reach 9,600

Nine hundred and sixty-one known new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Friday, taking its total number of cases to 10,033.

The number includes 768 pilgrims, 1,926 people in Raiwind, 86 prisoners, and 7,259 province residents, said the spokesperson of Punjab health department. Of the total, 7,971 are men, 2,061 women and six transgender persons.

Lahore has reported the most number of cases with 3,856 people testing positive, this is followed by Rawalpindi with 581 cases, Gujrat with 436, Gujranwala with 422, Sialkot with 350 and Multan with 203.

Nankana Sahib has reported 20 cases, Kasur 69, Sheikhupura 41, Attock 39, Chakwal 7, Narowal 25, Hafizabad 48, Khushab 17, Bhakkar 14, Bahawalnagar 14, Bahawalpur 57, Lodhran 16, DG Khan 39, Muzaffargarh 95, Layyah 7, Sahiwal 24, Okara 29, Pakpattan 26, Mandi Bahauddin 38, Khanewal 8, Vehari 56, Chiniot 38, Toba Tek Singh 22, Jhang 59, Rahim Yar Khan 95 and Sargodha 101.

The number of fatalities is 183, while 4,062 people have recovered. The province has conducted 117,206 tests so far.

Sindh

Sindh’s tally has reached 9,691 after it reported 598 new cases on Friday, confirmed CM Murad Ali Shah.

So far, 81,610 tests have been conducted in Sindh and the province has increased its testing capacity to 5,600 tests per day.

On May 8, five more deaths were reported taking to the provincial death toll to 176.

Presently, 7,575 patients in Sindh are under treatment. Of these, 6,421 patients have been quarantined at home, 627 are in isolation centres and 527 are admitted at hospitals. Ninety-one patients have been declared as critical and 18 patients are on ventilators.

On Friday, 78 people defeated the deadly virus and were sent back home, taking the total number of recovered patients in the province to 1,940.

In Karachi, 413 new cases were reported. Most of these are from District South amounting to 107, 98 were reported in District East and 73 in District Central. Malir has reported 58 cases, while Korangi 47.

Other cities in the province such as Hyderabad reported 40 new cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 20, and Shikarpur 11. Larkana has 10 new cases, nine more were reported in Sukkur and Matiari each, eight in Shahdadpur, six in Ghotki, four in Sanghar and three each in Dadu and Badin. Two more cases were reported in Tando Muhammad Khan and Jamshoro just had one more case.