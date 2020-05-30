Saturday, May 30, 2020  | 6 Shawwal, 1441
Contact numbers: Coronavirus test in Balochistan

SAMAA | - Posted: May 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Contact numbers: Coronavirus test in Balochistan

Image: Muhammad Obair/Samaa Digital

These are the places where you can get information on COVID-19 testing and treatment or information in Balochistan.

Main centre/Helpline: 1122  
For consultation with doctors, sample collection of general public

Testing
Fatima Jinnah Hospital, Quetta: 081-9213496

Rapid Response Team lead, COVID-19 Operational Cell Quetta: 081-2822762

Control Room: 081-9202080 / 111-400-400
Health Dept Govt. of Balochistan operational 24/7 for any kind of information & coordination on COVID-19 activities in Balochistan

