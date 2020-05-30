Contact numbers: Coronavirus test in Balochistan

These are the places where you can get information on COVID-19 testing and treatment or information in Balochistan.



Main centre/Helpline: 1122

For consultation with doctors, sample collection of general public

Testing

Fatima Jinnah Hospital, Quetta: 081-9213496



Rapid Response Team lead, COVID-19 Operational Cell Quetta: 081-2822762



Control Room: 081-9202080 / 111-400-400

Health Dept Govt. of Balochistan operational 24/7 for any kind of information & coordination on COVID-19 activities in Balochistan