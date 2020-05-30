Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan

What numbers can I call to get tested?

Federal helpline: 116 6

Sindh: 021-99203443, 021-99204405

Karachi

AKUH 021–111–911–911

Dow OJHA 021-99232660, 021-38771111

Indus Hospital 021–35112709/17

SIUT 021-99215469

Chughtai Lab 0311–1456789, 0346-7698961, 0345-4014984, 0345-4014738, 03321424250

PNS Shifa 021–48506592

Essa Lab 021-111-786-986

Civil Hospital 021- 99215740

Liaquat National (021) 111-456-456

Ziauddin Hospital North- 0213-66482 37-9 Clifton– 021 35862937-9 Kemari- 021-32851880-3 Whatsapp- 03213660249

Hyderabad: LUMHS Hospital 022 9213305, 022 9213307, 022-9210212 Khairpur: GIMS 024-3640160, 720772-773

Larkana: CMCH 074-9410715

Punjab: 0800 99 00

Divisional Headquarters hospitals

Lahore: Mayo Hospital 042-99211129

Expo Centre 042-111-092-042

Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute 042-36093000

Shaukat Khanum 042–35905000 Ext: 3453, UAN: 042–111–756–756

Chughtai Lab 0311-1456789

Balochistan: 081-9241133-22, 0334-9241133

Quetta: Fatima Jinnah Hospital 081–9213496

COVID-19 Operational Cell 081-2822762

Control Room Health Dept 24/7 081-9202080, 111-400-400

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1700

Peshawar:

Khyber Medical University 091-9217703, 092-17696, 0333-4160303 Hayatabad Medical Complex (091) 9217140-47

Rehman Medical Institute 091 5838 000

North West General Hospital and Research Centre 091-111583880

Anwar Lab 091-2214005



Swat: Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals

Medical Superintendent: 0946-9240126

Chief Executive: 0946-9240127 ICU/CCU: 0946-9240125

Deputy Medical Superintendent 0946-9240128

Casualty: 0946-9240138

Islamabad: 051-926210

For emergency 051-9262640

For reports 051-9261209

PIMS 051–9261170-89

National Institute of Health 051–9255090-2, 051–9255112-4

