Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan

Karachi
AKUH 021–111–911–911
Dow OJHA 021-99232660, 021-38771111
Indus Hospital 021–35112709/17
SIUT 021-99215469
Chughtai Lab 0311–1456789, 0346-7698961, 0345-4014984, 0345-4014738, 03321424250
PNS Shifa 021–48506592
Essa Lab 021-111-786-986
Civil Hospital 021- 99215740
Liaquat National (021) 111-456-456
Ziauddin Hospital North- 0213-66482 37-9 Clifton– 021 35862937-9 Kemari- 021-32851880-3 Whatsapp- 03213660249
Hyderabad: LUMHS Hospital 022 9213305, 022 9213307, 022-9210212 Khairpur: GIMS 024-3640160, 720772-773
Larkana: CMCH 074-9410715
Divisional Headquarters hospitals
Lahore: Mayo Hospital 042-99211129
Expo Centre 042-111-092-042
Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute 042-36093000
Shaukat Khanum 042–35905000 Ext: 3453, UAN: 042–111–756–756
Chughtai Lab 0311-1456789
Quetta: Fatima Jinnah Hospital 081–9213496
COVID-19 Operational Cell 081-2822762
Control Room Health Dept 24/7 081-9202080, 111-400-400
Peshawar:
Khyber Medical University 091-9217703, 092-17696, 0333-4160303 Hayatabad Medical Complex (091) 9217140-47
Rehman Medical Institute 091 5838 000
North West General Hospital and Research Centre 091-111583880
Anwar Lab 091-2214005
Swat: Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals
Medical Superintendent: 0946-9240126
Chief Executive: 0946-9240127 ICU/CCU: 0946-9240125
Deputy Medical Superintendent 0946-9240128
Casualty: 0946-9240138
Islamabad: 051-926210
For emergency 051-9262640
For reports 051-9261209
PIMS 051–9261170-89
National Institute of Health 051–9255090-2, 051–9255112-4