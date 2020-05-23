Saturday, May 23, 2020  | 29 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid

SAMAA | - Posted: May 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid

Photo: Bahria Town/Facebook

Gated community Bahria Town had announced that its estates in Lahore and Karachi will be closed for visitors over the Eid holidays.
“In view of Covid-19 pandemic protection measures, no visitors or guests will be allowed in Bahria Town Lahore,” said a notice tweeted from the official handle. This applies for the Eid holidays, which will last till Wednesday officially.
All residents will have to ensure their vehicles will have stickers. All recreational facilities will be closed, this includes the parks, zoo, cinema and rose garden, it said.
The official Twitter handle also gave the timings for Eid namaz within the gated community.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bahria Town Karachi Bahria Town Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA plane crashes in Karachi's Model Colony, 97 killed
PIA plane crashes in Karachi’s Model Colony, 97 killed
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
Grade prediction, no grace marks for Cambridge exam Pakistan students
Grade prediction, no grace marks for Cambridge exam Pakistan students
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
In pictures: Search and rescue for PIA's PK-8308
In pictures: Search and rescue for PIA’s PK-8308
Survivor recalls horror of PK-8303 plane crash
Survivor recalls horror of PK-8303 plane crash
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.