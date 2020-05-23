Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid

Gated community Bahria Town had announced that its estates in Lahore and Karachi will be closed for visitors over the Eid holidays.

“In view of Covid-19 pandemic protection measures, no visitors or guests will be allowed in Bahria Town Lahore,” said a notice tweeted from the official handle. This applies for the Eid holidays, which will last till Wednesday officially.

All residents will have to ensure their vehicles will have stickers. All recreational facilities will be closed, this includes the parks, zoo, cinema and rose garden, it said.

The official Twitter handle also gave the timings for Eid namaz within the gated community.