At least 250 Pakistanis stranded in Iraq return home

At least 250 Pakistani nationals, who were stranded in Iraq due to the coronavirus outbreak, have returned to Islamabad on Saturday.

According to officials, they came back to their country in a special Pakistan Airlines flight. The passengers were screened at the Islamabad airport after arrival.

They have been placed into quarantine in various hotels and will be allowed to leave for their homes after testing negative for the virus.

The government has set up special counters at major airports in the country to screen the arriving passengers in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Pakistan has been under a lockdown since March’s last week after the country witnessed a spike in coronavirus infections. The provincial governments, however, have eased the restrictions this week after an announcement by Prime Minister Imran Khan last week.

The virus has so far claimed 855 lives in the country and the total number of cases in Pakistan has jumped to 39,495, according to provincial health authorities.