Saturday, May 16, 2020  | 22 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

At least 250 Pakistanis stranded in Iraq return home

SAMAA | - Posted: May 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
At least 250 Pakistanis stranded in Iraq return home

File photo: AFP

At least 250 Pakistani nationals, who were stranded in Iraq due to the coronavirus outbreak, have returned to Islamabad on Saturday.

According to officials, they came back to their country in a special Pakistan Airlines flight. The passengers were screened at the Islamabad airport after arrival.

They have been placed into quarantine in various hotels and will be allowed to leave for their homes after testing negative for the virus.

The government has set up special counters at major airports in the country to screen the arriving passengers in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Pakistan has been under a lockdown since March’s last week after the country witnessed a spike in coronavirus infections. The provincial governments, however, have eased the restrictions this week after an announcement by Prime Minister Imran Khan last week.

The virus has so far claimed 855 lives in the country and the total number of cases in Pakistan has jumped to 39,495, according to provincial health authorities.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
PIA, Coronavirus, Iraq, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that 'can kill the novel coronavirus'
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that ‘can kill the novel coronavirus’
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
Two army men 'promoted' in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Two army men ‘promoted’ in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Amal Umer's parents seek compensation in her death case
Amal Umer’s parents seek compensation in her death case
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
Sindh, private hospitals collaborate for free-of-charge COVID-19 treatment
Sindh, private hospitals collaborate for free-of-charge COVID-19 treatment
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 10 May |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 10 May | Pakistan
Annual health budget won’t be enough to fight pandemic: Bilawal
Annual health budget won’t be enough to fight pandemic: Bilawal
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.