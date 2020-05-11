Monday, May 11, 2020  | 17 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Annual health budget won’t be enough to fight pandemic: Bilawal

SAMAA | - Posted: May 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Annual health budget won’t be enough to fight pandemic: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says the one year health budget of every province won’t be enough to fight this pandemic.

He was giving a speech in the National Assembly on Monday.

“All provinces are trying but we think the federal government should have stood beside us in this national emergency. It should have been treated as a war-like situation,” said Bilawal, critiscing the government for not doing enough to fight the virus.

Where the provinces spend Rs1, the centre should spend Rs2, said Bilawal, adding that this did not happen.

“Even today, we can only request the government to help. Is it possible that a war is happening in a country and the prime minister says Sindh should fight alone or Balochistan should fight alone? Can you think that we tell our soldiers to fight but tell them we won’t give them weapons and boots?” asked Bilawal.

According to the World Health Organisation, the speed at which the virus is spreading among Pakistan’s health professionals is not the same in the rest of the world, Bilawal said.

He said this is because we are not providing our frontline workers PPE kits in a timely manner.

“I know how difficult it was for Sindh to give uninterrupted supply to its doctors, paramedics and nurses,” he said.

He said the federal government of providing this kind of supply and a guarantee for it to the provinces.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that 'can kill the novel coronavirus'
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that ‘can kill the novel coronavirus’
Graph: How the provinces reached 20,000 Covid-19 cases in Pakistan
Graph: How the provinces reached 20,000 Covid-19 cases in Pakistan
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
Federal govt spends less than 0.2% of revenue on health
Federal govt spends less than 0.2% of revenue on health
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet's instructions
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet’s instructions
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
Patients wait to visit hospital till breathing worsens: Azra Pechuho
Patients wait to visit hospital till breathing worsens: Azra Pechuho
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May | Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.