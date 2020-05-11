Annual health budget won’t be enough to fight pandemic: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says the one year health budget of every province won’t be enough to fight this pandemic.

He was giving a speech in the National Assembly on Monday.

“All provinces are trying but we think the federal government should have stood beside us in this national emergency. It should have been treated as a war-like situation,” said Bilawal, critiscing the government for not doing enough to fight the virus.

Where the provinces spend Rs1, the centre should spend Rs2, said Bilawal, adding that this did not happen.

“Even today, we can only request the government to help. Is it possible that a war is happening in a country and the prime minister says Sindh should fight alone or Balochistan should fight alone? Can you think that we tell our soldiers to fight but tell them we won’t give them weapons and boots?” asked Bilawal.

According to the World Health Organisation, the speed at which the virus is spreading among Pakistan’s health professionals is not the same in the rest of the world, Bilawal said.

He said this is because we are not providing our frontline workers PPE kits in a timely manner.

“I know how difficult it was for Sindh to give uninterrupted supply to its doctors, paramedics and nurses,” he said.

He said the federal government of providing this kind of supply and a guarantee for it to the provinces.