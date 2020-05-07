Thursday, May 7, 2020  | 13 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > News

453 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sindh

Posted: May 7, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
453 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sindh

Testing in Hyderabad. Photo: Online

Following the trend of exponential rise, 453 new cases have been reported in Sindh on Thursday. The total number of cases in the province now stands at 9,093.

There have been 14 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 171.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah revealed in his daily briefing that 3,534 tests had been carried out since yesterday. Sindh has so far conducted 76,078 tests.

Currently, 7,069 patients are under treatment in the province: 5,858 at home, 683 in isolation centres and 528 in hospitals. Of them, 87 patients are in critical condition and 14 are on ventilators, according to the chief minister.

The total number of recoveries stands at 1,853 after 122 more patients recovered and went home on Thursday. The recovery rate is 20.4% of the total number of cases.

Karachi reported 335 cases, the highest in Sindh, with 91 cases in Central district, 81 in South, 69 in East, 33 each in Malir and Korangi and 28 cases reported in the West district.

Here is the district-wise breakdown of new cases in the rest of Sindh: Larkana 35,
Khairpur 16,
Sukkur 12,
Hyderabad 9,
Kashmore 8
Sanghar 3

From April 18 to May 5, 2,369 migrants have returned, Shah said. Five hundred and fifteen of them tested positive.

The first COVID-19 death in the province was reported on March 19. Thursday, May 7, has seen the highest number of deaths, 14 in a single day.

“This is very sad and my heart is heavy,” the Sindh chief minister added.

