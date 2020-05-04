Monday, May 4, 2020  | 10 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > News

40 more Pakistanis stranded in Sri Lanka return home

Posted: May 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
40 more Pakistanis stranded in Sri Lanka return home

A group of 40 more Pakistani nationals stranded in Sri Lanka due to the global coronavirus pandemic were repatriated on Monday.

This was confirmed by the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo on Twitter.

The Pakistani citizens returned via a Sri Lankan Airlines flight that left Colombo Monday morning.

On April 28, in coordination with Sri Lankan authorities and the Pakistan government,  a group of 50 stranded Pakistanis were flown back.

PIA had announced a series of flights to rescue nationals who are stranded across the globe due to the global lockdown.

