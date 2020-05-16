16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet’s instructions

Sixteen ministries of the federal government have been served with a red letter for not implementing the decisions taken by the Federal Cabinet. PM Office issued the letter on Friday.

This is the second time these ministries have been sent a red letter, which is a warning and a sign of displeasure.

The ministries did not complete their tasks “within the stipulated period of time,” the letter said. The ministries have been given 21 days to complete their pending tasks.

The red letter will be included in the performance report of the ministries if they failed to complete their tasks. “All other tasks whose timelines are not yet expired should also be actively pursued” to ensure their completion, the letter adds.

The ministries were supposed to send the data of their vacancies to the Federal Public Service Commission. They were even told to make rules and regulations for their vacancies. They were supposed to resolve the issue of seniority in some departments along with the issue of appointments.

PM’s Delivery Unit will submit a progress report on the performance of the ministries to the Cabinet.