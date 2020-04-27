Monday, April 27, 2020  | 3 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

‘Young COVID-19 patients dying of strokes and blood clotting issues’

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
‘Young COVID-19 patients dying of strokes and blood clotting issues’

Photo: Online

Doctors in hospitals around the world have been reporting strokes and blood clotting complications in COVID-19 patients. This phenomenon has been observed in younger patients as well, not just the elderly or those with underlying conditions.

Covid-19 appears to be causing sudden strokes in adults in their 30s and 40s who are not otherwise terribly ill, reported CNN on April 23. The cause could be elevated levels of D-dimer, a protein found in the blood after a blood clot is broken. Autopsies of patients who died from COVID-19 have shown high levels of D-Dimer.

US health information website WebMD says: “Clots are causing patients with COVID to have heart attacks and strokes; form strange rashes on their skin; and get red, swollen wounds that look like frostbite on their fingers and toes.”

A study from Beijing published in the Lancet on March 11 showed that in 191 COVID-19 patients studied in Wuhan, D-dimer levels “over 1 mcg/L at admission predicted an 18-fold increase in the odds of death before discharge.”

A Dutch study of 184 patients in the ICU with COVID-19 pneumonia found that more than 20% were having clotting issues, according to CNN.

“Reports of strokes in the young and middle-aged—not just at Mount Sinai [hospital], but also in many other hospitals in communities hit hard by the novel coronavirus—are the latest twist in our evolving understanding of the disease it causes,” reported The Washington Post.

It added that three large US medical centres are preparing data on the stroke phenomenon. Doctors at Harvard have also suggested conducting a large study on blood thinners for these patients.

For the time being, doctors are advising that clotting problems and antiplatelet therapy be included in COVID-19 treatment.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.