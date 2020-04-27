‘Young COVID-19 patients dying of strokes and blood clotting issues’

Doctors in hospitals around the world have been reporting strokes and blood clotting complications in COVID-19 patients. This phenomenon has been observed in younger patients as well, not just the elderly or those with underlying conditions.

Covid-19 appears to be causing sudden strokes in adults in their 30s and 40s who are not otherwise terribly ill, reported CNN on April 23. The cause could be elevated levels of D-dimer, a protein found in the blood after a blood clot is broken. Autopsies of patients who died from COVID-19 have shown high levels of D-Dimer.

US health information website WebMD says: “Clots are causing patients with COVID to have heart attacks and strokes; form strange rashes on their skin; and get red, swollen wounds that look like frostbite on their fingers and toes.”

A study from Beijing published in the Lancet on March 11 showed that in 191 COVID-19 patients studied in Wuhan, D-dimer levels “over 1 mcg/L at admission predicted an 18-fold increase in the odds of death before discharge.”

A Dutch study of 184 patients in the ICU with COVID-19 pneumonia found that more than 20% were having clotting issues, according to CNN.

“Reports of strokes in the young and middle-aged—not just at Mount Sinai [hospital], but also in many other hospitals in communities hit hard by the novel coronavirus—are the latest twist in our evolving understanding of the disease it causes,” reported The Washington Post.

It added that three large US medical centres are preparing data on the stroke phenomenon. Doctors at Harvard have also suggested conducting a large study on blood thinners for these patients.

For the time being, doctors are advising that clotting problems and antiplatelet therapy be included in COVID-19 treatment.