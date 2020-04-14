Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar explained the exemptions and mechanism of the two-week extension in the countrywide lockdown shortly after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced it.

Azhar said media, banks, relief organisations, grocery stores, petrol pumps were already operating and their supply chain will continue.

He said low risk industries were identified on the instructions of the prime minister.

Chemicals manufacturing plants, e-commerce for exports and necessary local delivery items, software development and programming firms, paper and packaging units, industries with labour available on the premises, fertiliser plants, mines and minerals industries, dry cleaners and dhobis, glass manufacturing, veterinary services, cement plants, nurseries, machinery-making units and book and stationery stores will be exempted.

All export industries will also be exempted as long as the trade development authority confirms all orders first, said Azhar.

All these places will be opened as per the SOPs already issued to the provinces.

He said there were two areas where there was a disagreement between the provinces and the centre.