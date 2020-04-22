Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > News

Tapmad starts original programming after closing funding of $4m

Posted: Apr 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Tapmad starts original programming after closing funding of $4m

Unsanitised brings together Pakistan's finest comedians

Tapmad TV, closed a total of 4m USD in funding for 2019/20, at a valuation in excess of 20m USD. The round was lead by MBC Group, the largest private free-to-air satellite broadcasting company in the Middle East & North Africa region and Daman investments.

Tapmad CEO, Yassir Pasha was quoted as saying,

“The Tapmad team is proud of MBC’s continued strategic support of our vision for digital content monetization. Tapmad has always tried to innovativeto stay ahead in OTTspace in Pakistan. After streaming successful seasons of your favourite sports, be it PSL 5 or EPL, we are very excited about our latest slate of original content production. This will be the first of many original programming we expect to release along with the existing library of movies, shows, cartoons and documentaries from such studios as Discovery and The Cartoon Network ”

“The team has always sensed an enormous viewers’appetite when it comes to stand-up comedy.Because of restricted means and resources however, this genre has not been able to attract enough localtalent. In an attempt to boost growth in this field, Tapmad decided to share its platform with such comedians and hence produced its first ever and one-of-a-kind stand-up comedy show under Tapmad Originals production. The show is called The Un-sanitized Comedy Show.” Says Ayesha Syed, Head of General Marketing.

The “Unsanitized” show brings together Pakistan’s finest comedians, namely Shahzad Ghias Shaikh, Natalia Gul and Akbar Chaudhry, performing for a live audience on different sets.

The show was released on 18th April’20 onTapmad’s webpage and app, and has received overwhelming response.

