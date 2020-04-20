South Africa tour of Sri Lanka postponed indefinitely

South Africa’s tour of Sri Lanka set for June was officially called off on Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic with no new date set for the three ODIs and three T20I clashes.

Sri Lanka Cricket said it had decided with Cricket South Africa that the tour should be indefinitely postponed.

Sri Lanka has now not played a game since losing two T20Is against West Indies in early March. England pulled out of a tour to the island just before the opening match.

The governing body said South Africa will visit “once normality returns and also when the international cricket calendars of both nations open up for a rescheduling”.

Much of Sri Lanka is under a pandemic shutdown and the country has recorded seven deaths from 295 cases of COVID-19.

South Africa were last in Sri Lanka in 2018 when they lost a two-match Test series 2-0 and a one-off T20I, but won 3-2 in the ODIs. Sri Lanka won a two Test series but lost the ODIs 5-0 and T20I series 3-0 when they went to South Africa in February last year.