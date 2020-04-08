Wednesday, April 8, 2020  | 14 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar

The government has removed the charges for messaging on 8171, the SMS service to register for the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme.

This was announced by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar on Wednesday.

The programme aims to help poor people as the country continues to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Nishtar had earlier conveyed that people could register by first SMSing their CNIC number to 8171 to check their eligibility status.

This SMS, however, was not free and charged Rs1 plus tax. This means that every SMS sent cut Rs1 to Rs1.5 from their mobile balance.

The poverty alleviation division had said it had received around 43 million SMSes so far. This means that more than Rs60 million had been earned from it. The division, however, later clarified that the they haven’t received that amount as it just a service charge. The money reportedly went to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The sugarland sadness
The sugarland sadness
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Replug: Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Replug: Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Doctor story: 'I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive'
Doctor story: ‘I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive’
Karachi man runs car over robber to avoid snatching
Karachi man runs car over robber to avoid snatching
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.