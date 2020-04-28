Tuesday, April 28, 2020  | 4 Ramadhan, 1441
Sindh government bans Youm-e-Ali processions, rallies

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh government bans Youm-e-Ali processions, rallies

File photo: AFP

The Sindh government has imposed a ban on the processions of Youm-e-Ali on Ramazan 19, according to a notification issued on Tuesday.

The notification issued by the provincial home department said that all kind of rallies and processions are banned in Ramazan.

The province has been under a lockdown since March 23 after a drastic spike in the number of coronavirus infections in the country.

The virus has killed 312 people in Pakistan. Of them, 92 were killed in Sindh alone. The total number of known coronavirus cases in the country has reached 14,504.

