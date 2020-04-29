Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported

Sindh reported its highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day on Wednesday. Eight people in the province succumbed to the virus. The number of deaths in the province due to COVID-19 has gone up to 100.

These statistics were revealed by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah during his daily COVID-19 video briefing.

“It is a matter of concern that 404 new cases have been reported today,” said the chief minister. “Till yesterday in Sindh, there were 5,291 positive cases which have risen to 5,659.”

There have been 208 recoveries over the past 24 hours, he added. So far 1,169 patients have recovered, which is 20.5% of the total number of cases. Shah said up to 51,790 tests have been conducted in the province. The number of positive cases makes up 11% of this.

They had tested 3,729 people in the past 24 hours, said the chief minister. Currently, there are 4,426 patients are under treatment, of which 36 patients are in a critical condition while 18 are on the ventilator.

Around 3,187 patients are isolated in their homes, 762 patients are in isolation centres and 447 in hospitals.

The chief minister gave a district-wise breakdown of the new cases. Karachi had reported 332 new cases of COVID-19. District South reported 113 cases, East district 100, Central district 39, Korangi 37, West District 26 and Malir 17.

There were 72 new cases in other cities of Sindh, said the chief minister. Fourteen in Sukkur, 13 each in Larkana and Khairpur and seven each reported in Shaheed Benazirabad and Shikarpur.

Two flights from abroad with 505 passengers had reached Karachi, said Shah. Sixty-nine passengers had tested positive, while 39 are still awaiting results.

Two new testing labs will be established in Sindh, said the chief minister. These will be in Karachi and Larkana.