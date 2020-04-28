Shipping containers turned into ICU pods for coronavirus

A hospital in Turin, Italy has received the first ICU pod for COVID-19 patients from CURA, which is an open-source design initiative, according to a press release.

Each CURA pod can be mounted as fast as a hospital tent. It is as safe as a regular isolation ward, thanks to biocontainment with negative pressure. Several more units are under construction in other parts of the world.

CURA stands for Connected Units for Respiratory Ailments. It proposes a quick-to-deploy solution to expand emergency facilities and ease the pressure on healthcare systems treating patients infected by coronavirus. The first CURA pod admitted patients in Turin on April 19, at a new temporary hospital in northern Italy, one of the world’s hardest-hit regions by the pandemic.

CURA was designed and produced in four weeks as a result of the joined effort of an international task force. The group includes, among the others, designers at Carlo Ratti Associati with Italo Rota, engineers at Jacobs, and health technology company Philips for medical equipment supply.

Each unit is hosted in a 20-foot intermodal container, repurposed with biocontainment equipment. An extractor creates indoor negative pressure, complying with the standards of Airborne Infection Isolation Rooms AIIRs. Two glass windows carved on the opposite sides of the containers are meant for doctors to always get a sense of the status of patients both inside and outside the pods. Also, this would potentially allow external visitors to get closer to their relatives in a safer and more humane setting. Each pod works autonomously and can be promptly shipped to any location around the world, adapting to the needs of the local healthcare infrastructure.

CURA provides ICUs for the Turin hospital, which has about 90 beds for patients affected by coronavirus. The pod contains all the medical equipment needed for two ICU patients, including ventilators and monitors as well as intravenous fluid stands and syringe drivers. The unit is connected to the rest of the hospital by an inflatable structure, which serves as storage and changing room. Potentially, the inflatable unit can be used to connect more than one pod to create multiple modular configurations, either in proximity to a hospital or as a self-standing field hospital.

CURA has been developed as an open-source project, with its tech specs, drawings and design materials made accessible for everyone online on https://curapods.org/open-source-files. While the first prototype becomes operative in Italy, more units are currently under construction in other parts of the world, from UAE to Canada.