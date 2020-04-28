SBCA to restart operation against illegal constructions

The Sindh Building Control Authority is expected to restart its operation against illegal constructions soon as the authority undergoes structural changes.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Director General Dr Nasimul Ghani Sahito.

The SBCA has decided to seal all illegal buildings through proper legal notice during the lockdown and staff members of the authority have been advised to not involve in any kind of brawl and fight with the building mafia, an officer who attended the meeting told SAMAA Digital.

The authority had suspended its operation against illegal buildings after the province went into lockdown on March 23 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Two SBCA officers said that illegal construction had started once again in Karachi during the lockdown as the local builder mafia took advantage of the current situation. The SBCA has decided to start its demolition operation once again against the illegal construction in Karachi, they added.

The director general, on the other hand, through an office order also directed all SBCA officers, who have been working on a detailment basis, to report to their original place of posting i.e. from where they are drawing their salaries from. He made it clear that none of the officers would work on Own Pay Scale (OPS) and deputation.

The bifurcation in various SBCA departments has been withdrawn, and it has been decided that the authority will work as per its sanction posts.

Former SBCA DG Iftikhar Qaimkhani had bifurcated different departments of the authority in 2018. These departments included structure, vigilance, town planning, licensing section from design, complaints, counter checking section regarding the illegal construction and record section.

Binish Shabbir has been posted as Structure Director, Samit Ali Khan is posted as Vigilance Director, Ali Ghufran as Town Planning Director, Irfan Haider Naqvi is relieved of the additional charge of Licensing Director.

The counter checking section no longer exists and the checking of all demolition work and quality control of public sale projects shall be the responsibility of the vigilance section.

The record section has been made a made of the Directorate of Research & Regulations and now comes under the control of Farhan Qaisar, the director of the department.

Two of the SBCA directors said the changes have been made because the new DG wants people to work according to the SBCA Budget Book—where the posts of every department/section have been mentioned.

They said the OPS officers, including assistant directors, who were recently promoted will return back to their original posts.

The DG, during the meeting, also stressed the need to increase the members of the Dangerous Committee. It was decided that the SBCA Dangerous Committee should also include representatives of the KMC, KDA, heritage department, Pakistan Engineering Council, town planner, and an architect from Pakistan Council of Architectures & Town Planning.