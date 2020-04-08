Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban

A senior police official in Quetta has denied reports of a blast targeting members of the Afghan Taliban in the city.

On Wednesday, a few Afghan journalists and local news agencies reported that some members of the Afghan Taliban were killed in a blast at the residence of one of the group’s leader.

The blast was reported from the residence of Hafiz Abdul Majid, a prayer leader with ties to Afghan Taliban in Quetta.

Abdur Razzak Cheema, the deputy inspector-general of the Quetta region, told SAMAA Digital that he doesn’t have information about any blast in the city.

“No such information here,” the senior police official said.

The Afghan Taliban have also denied the reports. “It’s a false report,” the group’s spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid told SAMAA Digital in a message.

Officials in Afghanistan allege that the top leaders of the Afghan Taliban are hiding in Pakistan under the protection of state authorities, a charge that Pakistan categorically denies.

In May 2016, a US drone strike in Balochistan killed then Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour, forcing Pakistan to accept his presence in the country.

In August 2019, a blast killed four people in a mosque in Quetta’s Kuchlak. According to sources, Hafiz Hamdullah, the prayer leader of Al-Haj mosque and the brother of Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhunzada, was also among the dead.

The officials, however, refused to comment on the reports.