Wednesday, April 8, 2020  | 14 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban

Members of a religious party shout slogans in a rally to pay tribute to Afghanistan's deceased Taliban chief Mullah Omar, in Quetta on August 2, 2015. (File photo: AFP)

A senior police official in Quetta has denied reports of a blast targeting members of the Afghan Taliban in the city.

On Wednesday, a few Afghan journalists and local news agencies reported that some members of the Afghan Taliban were killed in a blast at the residence of one of the group’s leader.

The blast was reported from the residence of Hafiz Abdul Majid, a prayer leader with ties to Afghan Taliban in Quetta.

Abdur Razzak Cheema, the deputy inspector-general of the Quetta region, told SAMAA Digital that he doesn’t have information about any blast in the city.

“No such information here,” the senior police official said.

The Afghan Taliban have also denied the reports. “It’s a false report,” the group’s spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid told SAMAA Digital in a message.

Officials in Afghanistan allege that the top leaders of the Afghan Taliban are hiding in Pakistan under the protection of state authorities, a charge that Pakistan categorically denies.

In May 2016, a US drone strike in Balochistan killed then Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour, forcing Pakistan to accept his presence in the country.

In August 2019, a blast killed four people in a mosque in Quetta’s Kuchlak. According to sources, Hafiz Hamdullah, the prayer leader of Al-Haj mosque and the brother of Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhunzada, was also among the dead.

The officials, however, refused to comment on the reports.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Quetta, Taliban, Afghanistan, Balochistan, Zabiullah Mujahid
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The sugarland sadness
The sugarland sadness
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Doctor story: 'I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive'
Doctor story: ‘I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive’
Replug: Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Replug: Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Karachi man runs car over robber to avoid snatching
Karachi man runs car over robber to avoid snatching
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.