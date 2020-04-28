Tuesday, April 28, 2020  | 4 Ramadhan, 1441
Punjab to start random COVID-19 testing

Posted: Apr 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pic27-047 ISLAMABAD: Apr27 – Health Team for Coronavirus testing suspects outside local mall at Sector F-7 Jinnah Super. ONLINE PHOTO by Waseem Khan

Punjab will begin random COVID-19 testing of people in the province from Tuesday.

“Punjab to start random testing in the general population from tomorrow for an assessment of #COVID_19 prevalence. This will help draw a complete epidemiological assessment of the situation,” the Health Department of Punjab said in a tweet on Monday night.

The samples will include these places in the beginning: hospitals, mandis, markets, residential areas and pharmacies.

The province had conducted a total of 150,756 tests as of 2 am Tuesday. Out of these 5,526 had tested positive. There have been 84 deaths in the province so far and 1,183 people have recovered from COVID-19.

