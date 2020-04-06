Monday, April 6, 2020  | 12 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Punjab orders schools to give parents 20% fee concession

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Punjab orders schools to give parents 20% fee concession

File Photo

All private schools in Punjab have been ordered to provide a 20% concession on tuition fees to parents, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said.

In a tweet on Monday, he said that the schools are no more allowed to charged consolidated fees for two months and has to collect them separately for each month.

During this time, schools will be obliged to pay the salaries of all its teachers and staff members, said Buzdar, adding that no employee shall lose their job during this time.

On the other hand, All Pakistan Private Schools Association President Kashif Mirza said that they haven’t received an official notification over the matter so far.

“How are we supposed to pay [teachers] when we are not receiving even 1% of the fee,” he asked.

“We are not even allowed to open the gates of the schools,” he told SAMAA TV. “We will consult our lawyers and then announce our stance on the decision,” Mirza added.

Speaking about laying off employees, Mirza said no school in Punjab has done it yet and won’t in future as well.

Residents have lauded the government’s decision. Some said that the fees’ should be further reduced to 50%.

All schools across Punjab will remain closed till May 30 due to the rising cases of COVID-19 which has infected nearly 1,500 people in the province so far.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Punjab, private schools, Usman Buzdar, government, fees, tuition, parents, teachers, staff,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Replug: Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Replug: Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Doctor story: 'I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive'
Doctor story: ‘I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive’
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.