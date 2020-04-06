Punjab orders schools to give parents 20% fee concession

All private schools in Punjab have been ordered to provide a 20% concession on tuition fees to parents, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said.

In a tweet on Monday, he said that the schools are no more allowed to charged consolidated fees for two months and has to collect them separately for each month.

ہم نے فیصلہ کیا ہے کہ چھٹیوں کے دوران پنجاب کے تمام سکولوں کی فیس 20 فیصد کم اور صرف ماہانہ بنیاد پر وصول کی جائے



اس دوران سکولوں کو تمام اساتذہ اور سٹاف کی تنخواہوں کی مکمل اور بروقت ادائیگی کا پابند بنایا جائے گا اور کسی سکول کو ٹیچرز یا سٹاف کو نکالنے کی اجازت نہیں دی جائےگی — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) April 6, 2020

During this time, schools will be obliged to pay the salaries of all its teachers and staff members, said Buzdar, adding that no employee shall lose their job during this time.

On the other hand, All Pakistan Private Schools Association President Kashif Mirza said that they haven’t received an official notification over the matter so far.

“How are we supposed to pay [teachers] when we are not receiving even 1% of the fee,” he asked.

“We are not even allowed to open the gates of the schools,” he told SAMAA TV. “We will consult our lawyers and then announce our stance on the decision,” Mirza added.

Speaking about laying off employees, Mirza said no school in Punjab has done it yet and won’t in future as well.

Residents have lauded the government’s decision. Some said that the fees’ should be further reduced to 50%.

All schools across Punjab will remain closed till May 30 due to the rising cases of COVID-19 which has infected nearly 1,500 people in the province so far.