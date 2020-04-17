PTA extends device registration to May 19

People have 30 more days, till May 19, to register their mobile phones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

The deadline was March 18 but has been extended, said the authority, given the COVID-19 lockdowns and pandemic under which the public has to ensure social distancing.

All mobile devices connected to local networks using local SIM cards need to register within 60 days from the first use of the device on local mobile networks in Pakistan.

The PTA launched a Device Identification Registration & Blocking System for GSMA valid device IMEIs. Mobile device users can register their devices on the website (https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs) or by dialing *8484#.

If your device is blocked you will be told after May 19, 2020 via SMS.