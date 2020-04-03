PMDC registrar files contempt petition against health ministry officials

Brig (retd) Dr Hafizuddin Ahmed Siddiqui, the registrar of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, has filed a contempt petition in the Islamabad High Court against officials of the health ministry over their failure to revive the council despite court orders.

The petition names Health Secretary Tanvir Ahmed Qureshi, Health Joint-Secretary Saeedullah Khan Niazi, Health Section Officer Ali Raza and Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat as respondents.

It has asked for the arrest of the named officials over their failure to implement court orders.

On October 21 last year, the president signed the Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance 2019 for the regulation of the medical profession. The PMDC was dissolved and replaced by the Pakistan Medical Commission.

On February 11, the Islamabad High Court declared the federal government’s decision to dissolve the PMDC null and void. The court also issued contempt notices to the federal government and health department for not implementing its orders.

The Islamabad High Court expressed its displeasure with the federal government over its failure to revive the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council during a hearing on March 29.