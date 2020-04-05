Sunday, April 5, 2020  | 11 Shaaban, 1441
PM praises ‘unprecedented’ sugar, wheat inquiry report, promises action soon

File photo

A day after releasing an inquiry report into the sugar and wheat price hikes in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to call the move unprecedented in Pakistan’s history.

The premier said the reports, which accused members of his own party of benefitting from the crises, was not altered or tampered with.

He said previous governments did not have the moral courage to order and release these reports.

“I await the detailed forensic reports now by the high-powered commission, which will come out on April 25, before taking action,” said the premier in a followup tweet. “InshaAllah, after these reports come out no powerful lobby will be able to profiteer at the expense of our public.”

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi are among the top beneficiaries of the sugar crisis that hit the country earlier this year, according to the report.

The 32-page report was prepared by FIA Director-General Wajid Zia, based on the findings of an inquiry committee constituted by Prime Minister Khan.

