PM Khan’s aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions

An estimated 80% of Pakistan’s known coronavirus cases have been locally transmitted, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Sunday.

At least 16 people lost their lives due to the virus in the country in the past 24 hours, added Dr Mirza as he urged people to avoid going to markets.

The virus has killed at least 274 people in Pakistan and the total number of known cases has jumped to 13,343.

Dr Mirza said the National Disaster Management Authority was providing personal protective equipment to doctors and paramedical staff in hospitals across the country.

He urged people to offer prayers at home and take precautionary measures to stop the spread of the virus.