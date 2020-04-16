Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom

As Ramazan approaches, a race begins between TV channels. Everyone wants a big name to host their transmission because the hosts, along with guests and prizes, are a major factor in attracting ratings.

With the race unfurling this year, an announcement has taken everyone by storm. Pakistan’s TikTok queen Hareem Shah will be hosting a Ramazan transmission this year.

Confirming this news on Twitter a few days ago, Hareem even asked followers to recommend topics for her to speak on. Although she has not revealed the name of the channel but unconfirmed reports suggest she will be appearing on Lahore’s Channel 24.

There was a strong reaction to Hareem Shah’s announcement on social media. However, it is common to see showbiz stars, who entertain fans all year long, expound their religious knowledge during Ramazan. We’ve seen Sahir Lodhi, Javeria Saud, Ahsan Khan, Ayesha Khan, Shaista Lodhi, Juggan Kazim and many others do it year after year.

Last year saw some new faces joining the list of Ramazan transmission hosts including actor Reema Khan, former Geo newscaster Rabia Anum and MNA Aamir Liaquat’s wife Bushra Amir, who appeared alongside Udaari star Ahsan Khan. Liaquat’s second wife Tuba Aamir is also part of the list.

What’s new this time?

However, the coronavirus pandemic has created an unprecedented situation. Traditional Ramazan transmissions, especially game shows, will not be possible now. So how are TV channels planning to keep audiences glued to their screens?

To find out SAMAA Digital talked to Aamir Liaquat, a big name in Ramazan transmissions. He confirmed that he will be appearing on Express TV this year but declined to share details. “My ideas get stolen so I can’t tell you the show’s format,” he said, “It will be a surprise for everyone.”

Waseem Badami, who has been associated with ARY for a long time, also said something similar. He said that details can only be revealed after discussing the matter with the management.

According to the buzz, actor Ahsan Khan will be appearing with Chef Warda on PTV. Fahad Mustafa will return with Jeeto Pakistan and Waseem Badami with Shan-e-Ramazan, but it remains to be seen how these programs will work without an audience. The role of the sponsors will be very important in this regard.

Where are companies behind the prizes?

SAMAA Digital reached out to a major agency that provides sponsors to game shows in Ramazan and the details revealed were astonishing. Multi-million rupee firms have certainly made cuts but other companies who deal in spices, cooking oils and beverages have not expressed interest in sponsorships yet.

Many major companies gave away up to 30 motorcycles while cooking oil manufacturers even sponsored a car. A major cooking oil brand and two beverage brands have dropped out of the race to provide a dastrkhwan this Ramzan.

Participants are considered to be an important part of Fahad Mustafa’s programme so how will the show go on without them? The agency official said that though talks were still underway, the programme will receive sponsors.

“We have the highest number of clients for this show,” he said.

However, sponsors are still thinking over Aamir Liaquat and Waseem Badami’s shows because a live audience and special guests are unlikely. The agency said that prizes are being fixed for naat and quiz competitions.

Pemra’s perspective

A senior official of the Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority told SAMAA Digital that programmes will have to take precautions against the coronavirus.

“Having an audience in the studio is impossible,” he said. The official added that anchors sitting in panels of up to six people would not be acceptable either. “Every person in the studio needs to be tested and all people associated with the Ramazan transmission need to ensure their own safety.”

Here is a list of Pemra’s guidelines for channels

If two people are conducting a Ramazan transmission, they should sit in a way that the distance between them is not less than one meter. Only one guest will be allowed at a time.

Programmes cannot award prizes like cars and motorbikes because the world is facing hunger and unemployment, such measures will have a negative impact.

Quiz, naat and other competitions should be organised via video link or modern technology.

In line with the government’s ban on public gatherings, special studios for Ramazan will not be allowed to be set up.

The management should provide protective kits to staff of the shows.

Studio, equipment and gadgets used in the shows should be disinfected on a daily basis.

Hand washing/sanitizers should be made available and entrances and inside studios.

Note: These guidelines were issued after several interviews were conducted. More changes in programmes formats might result from this.