Pakistan, Turkey agree to work together against COVID19

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Photo: File

Pakistan and Turkey have agreed to work together and reinforce each other’s efforts in the fight against COVID19.

An agreement was reached during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday.

PM Khan offered condolences to the people and the government of Turkey over the loss of precious human lives from the coronavirus.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding support and solidarity with Turkey, including Ankara’s efforts to combat the pandemic.

