Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy

The State Bank of Pakistan has launched an eLearning portal for Pakistani youth to strengthen their money management skills and understanding of financial matters.

It has been launched as part of the central banks National Financial Literacy Programme for Youth. The National Institute of Banking and Finance collaborated on the project.

The financial education course is delivered through an “engaging and interactive” game, says a press statement issued by the SBP on Thursday.

It targets three age-groups: children between 9 and 12 years, adolescents between 13 and 17 years and youth between 18 and 19 years. You can access the game through your desktop browser or through the mobile application.

Lessons are delivered in both English and Urdu through a story-based game format.

Users follow the story of two entrepreneurial families as they tackle personal, financial, and business decisions. As the player of this game, the aim is to help the families create a successful business. In just a couple of hours, users can master the essentials of saving, budgeting, borrowing, and banking, among many other topics.

Interactive questions follow each topic to assess the knowledge of the students. Those users who complete the course are awarded with a Certificate of Financial Literacy.

The game is called ‘POMPAK – Learn to Earn’. It’s free, ready to be used and available on the Android and iOS systems