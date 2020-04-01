Package deal: Win daddy’s heart for daughter’s hand in marriage

Muzmatch, a halal dating app, has taken the dating game to a whole new level by introducing Dad Verification. This means that you can now video call your match’s dad directly from the app.

The app claimed that “conversations between a potential husband and a father are terrifying. We’ve seen it everywhere: in movies and even hit TV reality shows like Netflix’s Love is Blind. Despite an increasingly relaxed global Muslim dating culture, the importance of a father’s role in the marriage process still stands.”

Or so it had users believe after a tweet posted on the app’s official Twitter account.

We’ve taken halal dating to a whole new level – Introducing Dad Verification 👴🏽 You can now video call your match’s dad directly from muzmatch. Read more about it here: https://t.co/yS7NXqAdtC pic.twitter.com/L5wJA0XCTU — muzmatch (@muzmatch) March 31, 2020

“All you have to do is: when you match with someone, tap the Dad Verification option in the chat section and talk to your potential partner’s dad. The option is available for men and women,” according to a video posted by Muzmatch on social media.

Many Twitter users responded to the post and said that they couldn’t figure out if this was an April Fools’ Day prank or something genuine.

SAMAA Digital reached out to Muzmatch to find out what’s really going on.



“It is indeed a prank to tease a real video feature that we have in the works and is set to be released within the next fortnight,” said a representative from the Muslim dating app’s office in London.



The app has more than two million users worldwide and has helped many people find love. According to Muzmatch, they are making a real difference in the huge yet untapped global Muslim demographic. “Backed with a total of $9 million investment (Seed and Series A) from a range of Silicon Valley and global investors, headquartered in Aldgate, London, and boasting a fast-growing 35 strong team, muzmatch is transforming how Muslims meet and marry.”