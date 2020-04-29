Wednesday, April 29, 2020  | 5 Ramadhan, 1441
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May

Posted: Apr 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
The fall in crude oil prices across the world is likely to benefit people in Pakistan as the oil and gas regulatory body has proposed a price cut of Rs20.68 per litre for petrol in its summary.
Petrol will then be available for Rs75.9.

The summary has been forwarded to Prime Minister House for approval after which the new prices for the month of May will be announced.

The high speed diesel price is recommended to be brought down Rs33.94, which, subject to approval, it will be sold for Rs73.31.

The highest cut of Rs44.7 is proposed in kerosene oil which will be available for Rs33.38 subject to approval.

Light diesel price is likely to record a cut of Rs27.54 to be sold at Rs37.94 a litre.

