No power loadshedding during sehr, iftar in Ramzan: ministry

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

There will be no power loadshedding across the country during sehr and iftar in Ramazan, officials at the Ministry of Energy said Thursday.

The energy ministry secretary presided over a meeting in Islamabad to prepare a plan for Ramazan. After the meeting, the power distribution companies were told to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity during sehr and iftar timings.

These companies were asked to arrange more oil and Water And Power Development Authority to generate more power in the month of Ramazan.

Domestic consumers will be given priority over industries and businesses during the holy month, the ministry said.

Ramzan, Seher, Iftar
 
