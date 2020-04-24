Friday, April 24, 2020  | 30 Shaaban, 1441
News

No load-shedding during sehri, iftar or taraweeh: energy ministry

Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
The federal energy ministry has said that it will ensure continuous provision of electricity during sehri, iftar and taraweeh throughout the month of Ramazan.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, no unannounced power outages will take place during these hours.

The decision was reached during a meeting chaired by the power division secretary on Thursday. Electricity supplying companies were directed to comply with the order.

The spokesperson added that companies whose operations have been resumed will be supplied electricity without any interruptions during the lockdown.

