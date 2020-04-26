Sunday, April 26, 2020  | 2 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts

A screen grab of the police near Sabzi Mandi in Karachi asking reporter Yasir Hussain for forgiveness once he exposed their bribe-taking. Aired April 26, 2020 in the 8am bulletin. Image: SAMAA TV

From Sohrab Goth to Sabzi Mandi, Karachi police have set up check posts but while they are checking the movement of people they are also skimming off them.
Any vehicle transporting vegetables can’t pass without paying up. We did a ‘sting operation’ by convincing one vegetable transporter to let us ride along.
It was stopped at two points and the driver had to give the police money to pass. Once we had taken a video as evidence, a SAMAA team reached the spot. This is what happened next:
The police saw the DSNG arriving and moved their mobile units.
Some policemen ran into the bushes to hide.
“What did you take the money for,” we asked the policeman.
“We never took money,” he said.
“We just took a video of you doing it.”
“Mine?! No, I never did it,” he said.
We went to another policeman and asked him why the police were skimming off the vehicles. When we showed them the video evidence they asked for forgiveness.
At another check post it was the same exchange.
“I’m just asking you, should one take money while at a check post,” we said. The policeman said no. We showed him the video as well.
We also stopped people and asked them if they had been facing this.
“At Chakar hotel they take Rs50,” one man said.  
“It’s ten rupees every time they stop you,” said another.
And one man said there were at least five “nakas” on his route and he was charged Rs50 each time one way and on the way back, “don’t ask, talk about thousand-rupee notes.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Corruption lockdown
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
What if Pakistanis are dying of coronavirus outside hospital beds?
What if Pakistanis are dying of coronavirus outside hospital beds?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.