Friday, April 10, 2020  | 16 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Myths: Pakistanis believe wuzu protects you from COVID

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Myths: Pakistanis believe wuzu protects you from COVID

A small number of men offer Jumma payers in Jamia Naeemia Masjid in Lahore, April 10, 2020. Photo: Online

An alarming 82% of Pakistanis continue to believe that if they perform wuzu/ablution five times a day, they will remain protected from COVID
This statistic was revealed in a poll published by research company IPSOS on Thursday, analyzing what myths the public continues to believe about the Coronavirus crisis.
Religious beliefs are seen as a major determinant in our approaches towards the virus:
So, 67% of Pakistanis believe that jamaat (congregation) cannot infect anyone, as Allah has control over all viruses. Nearly half of the people (48%) polled believe that since shaking hands is Sunnah, it cannot infect anyone with Covid.
The ablution argument has also ventured into strange dimensions: 2 in 5 people believe that women who breastfeed should be in wuzu all the time to avoid being exposed to the virus, while 1 in 4 believe that women having their period are more prone to COVID-19 as they cannot perform their ablutions.
It is clear that further education is needed to dispel these myths, which may put the lives of people in danger.
The method
IPSOS polled 1,000 people from April 4 to 7.  They were from all the provinces and territories: Punjab, 57%, Sindh, 22%, Balochistan, 6%, KP, 10% and AJK, 5%.
They were many different age groups from teenagers to people over 50 years and 73% were men and 27% were women.
The majority of people were interviewed from cities and the biggest section was dedicated to the poorest people.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus fact check
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The sugarland sadness
The sugarland sadness
Doctor story: 'I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive'
Doctor story: ‘I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive’
Replug: Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Replug: Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
SMS service 8171 won't be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.