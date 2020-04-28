Tuesday, April 28, 2020  | 4 Ramadhan, 1441
Mira gives fans a tour of Wah Wah PK Museum

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 28, 2020
Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Instagram/@mira.sethi

Actor Mira Sethi’s role as Miss Parveen of the Wah Wah PK Museum has her fans in stitches of laughter with her comic delivery.

The Dil Banjara actor recenlty introduced a series of sketches written and directed by Zaheeruddin of The Wild Bunch in a post on social media.

In the video, Parveen aka Mira is showing a group of tourists around the museum. She introduces them to the circle of decency and the national leg.

She asked fans to stay tuned for more sketches and tours next week.

The actor was also in another sketch by The Wild Bunch.

