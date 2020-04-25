Mastung doctors: no PPE zipper? Bring out the staple gun

Doctors in the emergency ward of a hospital in Mastung have stapled the one PPE suit they were given in order to close it up because it came without a zipper.

“It is stitched with staples, to keep it together in one piece,” one doctor said. “As we had only one kit to use one of the doctors suggested we staple it. It is a disposable kit. We don’t have much choice, but to use it again after keeping it in bleach.” The PPE suit was photographed April 16.

The doctor is working at Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital in Mastung which is the major health centre for the city and surrounding Dalbandin, Kalat, Nushki, Khuzdar. It has 370 employees and under normal circumstances receives around 200 patients in the OPDs. Its gynecological ward, labour room and emergency wards operate around the clock.

The administration allocated PPE kits for the isolation ward designated for corona patients but only staff working there can use them.

A handful of coronavirus cases have surfaced in Mastung and there is overall about 600 in the province. Doctors and paramedical staff in Balochistan have been protesting a lack of protective gear since March. On April 22, four doctors from an ER tested positive in Quetta. Scores others had earlier.

A Resident Medical Officer at the hospital tested positive on April 15 and had to be moved to Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Quetta. The RMO had been on duty until his sample was collected for a test.

Seven Medical Officers, nine lady doctors, more than 20 doctors, including specialists, are on call. “Since the RMO tested positive, we have tested nine employees, who had contact with him,” Ghous Bakhsh Hospital CEO Dr Shafi said. Their doctors are only in the ER and have the gear. More kits are being provided to doctors and staffers.

“We have distributed 50 kits so far,” deputy Dr Dad Mohammad said. He claimed that no one has been tested so far as none of the employees have any symptoms. “We will wait if any of the employees who may have had contact with the RMO show symptoms.”

By April 22, about 150 PPEs, 50 heavy gowns, 100 light gowns, 25 litres of sanitizer, and 30 boxes of face masks were donated to healthcare protectors and staff at hospitals in Quetta.