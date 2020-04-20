Lux Style Awards cancelled, funds to go towards COVID-19 relief

The organisers of the Lux Style Awards announced that they have decided to not go ahead with the event this year as the country faces one of the biggest challenges, fighting the coronavirus outbreak.



“We stand together with the nation,” they said in a statement on their website. “We will instead redirect our show funds to partner with the Akhuwat Foundation in order to support the impacted members of our entertainment and fashion industry.”



According to Asima Haq of Unilever Pakistan, the awards were conceived 19 years ago to reward and promote the country’s entertainment and fashion industry.



“Over the years, thousands of people have supported and worked on making it the most coveted award ceremony of Pakistan,” she said. “Today, in these tough times, we want to support members of these industries, whose lives and jobs have been affected by the pandemic.”



Unilever Pakistan’s chairman Amir Paracha said that the awards always stood as one of the most esteemed platforms to recognize and celebrate the best in Pakistan’s entertainment and fashion industry. He added that they understood the impact of the postponement and urged people to stay together in strength and spirit.