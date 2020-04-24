List of some online grocery stores delivering in Pakistan

People are using people online grocery delivery services under lockdown in cities across Pakistan.
Deliver It in Islamabad claimed, for example, that they are processing more than a thousand orders a day.
Online stores such as Daraz, Metro Online, Carrefour, Al-Fatah etc are also trying to meet demand. Metro and many other online stores had to fix timings for booking orders. Here is a short list of some of the stores city-wise with a link to their websites and mobile apps. This is not a complete list.
Karachi
1. Hum Mart
2. DK Mart
3. Naheed Supermarket
4. Daraz
5. Sultankot farms (for organic produce)
6. MandiExpress
Lahore
1. Al Fatah Delivery Service
2. Jalal Sons Delivery Service (select areas only)
3. 24Seven
4. Chaarsu.pk
5. Metro Online
6. GrocerApp
7. Carrefour
8. Cheetay
Islamabad
1. FoodRunner
2. Al-Fatah
3. Deliver It – Food & Grocery
4. Metro Online