At least two women were killed and six others injured after lightening struck in Gujrat’s Daulatpur, rescue workers said Monday.

The rescue workers said that the people were working in a wheat farm when they lightening struck them. The injured were shifted to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital.

Dr Kaleem, the hospital’s deputy medical superintendent, told SAMAA TV that the women had passed away when they were brought to the hospital.

They were identified as Aasma and Madiha.