Monday, April 20, 2020  | 26 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > News

KMC gives small-scale traders two month rent exemption

Posted: Apr 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
KMC gives small-scale traders two month rent exemption

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has decided to provide relief to the tenants of its markets.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar decided to give tenants a two-month exemption for rent payment.

This was announced by him in a meeting with a delegation of traders at his office in Frere Hall on Monday.

He said shopkeepers are exempt from paying rent for April and May.

The rent will be adjusted equally in the rent payment for the four months after May.

He said that small-scale traders are disturbed financially and mentally due to the current lockdown as they haven’t opened their shops for the last 37 days.

There are 63 KMC markets in Karachi with 1,100 shops.

The prominent markets are Jama Cloth Market, Machi Miani Market, Shahabuddin Market, Joria Bazar Market, Gurumandir Market, Empress Market, Lea Market, Sindh Muslim Cooperative Housing Society Market, Gol Market Nazimabad, Haqqani Chowk Market, Super Market Liaquatabad and others. 

