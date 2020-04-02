Thursday, April 2, 2020  | 8 Shaaban, 1441
KMC gets 10 protective kits for burial of coronavirus victims

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has handed 10 protective kits to its graveyard department for burial of coronavirus victims.

KMC Mayor Wasim Akhtar distributed the sets on Thursday. It contains protective suits, gloves and other accessories.

They were given to the KMC graveyard department Director Iqbal Pervez at the office of the KMC Medical and Health Services.

KMC Medical and Health Services Senior Director Dr Salma Kausar was present on the occasion.

Pervez confirmed the delivery of the 10 protective kits. He said these kits are disposable and should be used once only.

“We need more kits as the KMC has designated five graveyards for the funeral of coronavirus victims,” he said.

He said the department will provide two kits to the undertakers of each graveyard.

KMC spokesperson Ali Hasan Sajid told SAMAA Digital KMC has provided the initial kits using its own resources. He said 50 more kits will be given in the next few days.

He said KMC has yet to receive any assistance from the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority. The provincial government has not released any funds for this either, he said.

